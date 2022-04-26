Veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze was one of the popular celebrities that stormed the wedding ceremony of actor MC Obeleife

The actor shared a video from the wedding where he was seen showing his dance skills with the groom and also made money rain

The video, which has gone viral, has seen many fans and followers send their congratulation messages to the actor

Veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze better known as Aki, was among the popular actors that stormed the event of his fellow The Johnson’s co-star Mc Obeleife, who is popularly known as Prince.

Aki shared a video from the wedding ceremony where he was seen making a grand entry.

Prince of The Johnsons shows dance moves at his wedding. Credit: @chineduikedieze

The veteran actor was seen exchanging greetings with the groom and the bride. In another scene from the video, Aki showed some dance moves alongside the groom as he made money rain.

Sharing the video via his social media timeline, Aki wrote:

“Happy married life to my guy #PrinceOFTheJohnsons @mcobeleife1 May God bless your union brotherly ❤️.”

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Prince of The Johnsons as he gets married

Nigerians have taken to the comment section to congratulate Prince of the Johnsons over his wedding ceremony.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mcobeleife1:

"Thank you boss for supporting us @chineduikedieze more blessings to you."

amb_pemu_prayer_:

"Congratulations my brother @mcobeleife1 ."

moruffadairo:

"Congratulations Brotherly, May The Lord bless the union."

queen_eneozo:

"Aww prince is married congratulations to him."

afiaheavenly:

"Oga good rock. Congratulations Plince."

_babamilli:

"No be shall thing ohhhh, congratulations Plince ."

binta_musa_hadiza:

"My daughter is asking if he married Fatima."

iam_jenny.c:

"Congratulations Plince I thought na Fatima you go marry."

