Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji is one actor that is ready to use every given opportunity to show how much he loves his wife, Mo Bimbe

The actor was live on TV on a cooking show where he showed off what he is capable of doing in the kitchen

Lateef, during the show, went on to insist the TV host eulogies his wife Bimpe, an action which has left many of his fans gushing

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji was a guest on popular TV show Sokoyokoto, a cooking show where he showed off his kitchen ability.

Lateef, who was seen with an apron on him, was seen cooking during his introduction on the show.

Lateef Adedimeji put kitchen skills to play on a live show. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

However, when the host made mention of his wife and actress Oyebade Adebimpe, Lateef insisted the host eulogies her, as he led the way and almost turned the cooking show into a comic show.

Sharing an extract from the show via his social media timeline, Lateef wrote:

"See the magic . @adedimejilateef Oko Mo Bimpe."

See the post below:

Fans gush as Lateef insists TV host eulogises his wife

The video left many of the actor's fans gushing, with many referring to him as the husband of the year.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mo_bimpe:

"Awww babyyyy, how sweet ."

abigailwaleola:

"Husband of the year."

olatoyeesthercecilia:

"It's the e ba nki tan for me thanks for loving our momma so dearly. God blessings always ."

the_adedimejis_fanbase:

"Oba it's the song for us❤️❤️awww."

funmilayo_laditan:

"See this woman whaoo(Tanmo oooo) on LTV station.its good to see your beautiful face again ma."

supertongue_concept:

"Sheu the chief chef. Se e ko dun."

Source: Legit.ng