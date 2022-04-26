Popular Nigerian actor, Ibrahim Yekini Bakare aka Itele and his wife have now become parents once again

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star shared the good news of their newborn with his numerous fans

The actor posted baby bump photos of his wife and congratulatory messages have poured in from fans and colleagues

Popular Nigerian actor, Itele with real name, Ibrahim Yekini Bakare, is now a new dad after his wife welcomed their second child.

The movie star who seemed very excited about it took to his social media page to share the good news with his numerous fans.

Itele posted a series of photos of his beautiful wife rocking her baby bump as well as another photo showing the hands of the newborn child.

Nigerian actor Itele and wife welcome child/ Photos: @iteledicon01

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the photos, the actor told his fans to celebrate with him as he welcomed his daughter into the world.

In his words:

“Rejoice with me as I welcome my princess to the world today

Welcome to the world my God’s gift

On this day, a beautiful princess has been welcomed into my family year again ❤️ your mother @beauty_by_icon and I are so glad to welcome you into our family.”

See the photos below:

Nigerians celebrate actor and his wife

Congratulatory messages poured in for Itele and his wife from fans and celebrity colleagues. Read some of their comments below:

Tomii_berry:

“Make pikin no finish for heaven ooo‍♀️everybody just Dey born congratulations ooo.”

_____Yemicoks_:

“Welcome to Nigeria baby.”

Candysolomon24:

“Baby you're welcome to Nigeria. The lord is your strength.”

Adestitoali:

“Congratulations to the couple,May God keep the baby safe.”

Prezybgold:

“Congratulations to them.”

Nice one.

Actor Nosa Rex and wife welcome baby boy

Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex and his wife shared good news with fans on social media after they welcomed a baby boy.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a series of photos of himself with his heavily pregnant wife in lovely baby bump snaps.

He then shared the great news of how they are now parents to a baby boy. The excited actor noted that it was the best news ever as he thanked Jesus. Nosa also added that his wife and child are doing fine.

