Veteran actress Ini Edo caused a buzz at her colleague, Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding in Owerri, Imo state

The movie star made headlines over her outfit to the event and even became a trending topic on Twitter as fans gushed

Numerous online users took to their pages to name Ini Edo their best dressed as her photos from the event went viral

Top Nollywood actress Ini Edo has become a trending topic on social media after she attended her colleague, Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding.

Rita got married to her publisher beau, Fidelis Anosike, at a beautiful and star studded event that took place on April 19, 2022, in Owerri.

The occasion was graced by a number of top celebrities including Ini Edo who caused quite a buzz with her outfit.

Ini Edo's outfit to Rita Dominic's traditional wedding. Photos: @iniedo

The mother of one rocked a lovely and elegant attire made with the chosen green and gold fabric for the event.

Ini’s style featured a corseted waist, wide sleeves and a ruffled detail on the waist side. The arms, chest area and hems of the dress were decorated with gold appliques, giving it an illusion of broken glass over the outfit.

Internet users react

Ini’s outfit became one of the talking points from the trending wedding as fans took to social media to gush over her. A number of internet users even named the actress as their best dressed from the occasion. Read some of their comments below:

Genevieve Nnaji queried for not attending Rita Dominic's wedding

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic shut down Owerri with her star-studded wedding on April 19 and her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji’s absence was noticed.

Controversial Nollywood star, Uche Maduagwu, highlighted Genevieve’s absence with a post on his social media page as he called out the actress.

According to him, Genevieve not showing up for Rita’s wedding is Nollywood drama. Uche also added that Rita would have turned up for Genevieve if roles were reversed.

Taking to his caption, Maduagwu continued to put the actress on blast and noted that whatever she celebrates is what she will attract. He added that if Genevieve wants to smell marriage, then she should attend people’s weddings or at least congratulate them on social media.

