Popular Ghanaian star Lydia Forson has been spotted in a new video looking as gorgeous as ever as a wedding guest

The actress was seen wearing an emerald-themed attire and complimented her looks with other accessories

Lydia Forson was a guest at the plush wedding ceremony of veteran Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic

Pretty Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has turned heads on social media with a new video of her dressed in a stunning outfit while attending a marriage ceremony.

The actress, in a video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram, was seen wearing an emerald-themed dress which fit her perfectly.

Lydia Forson's attire was accessorized with what looked like gemstones that were glittering as the lights hit them.

Photos of Lydia Forson. Source: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

The ever-radiant actress complimented her pretty dress with what looked like a bulb made from the same emerald material.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lydia Forson was seen wearing popular African headgear popularly known as 'gele' which was also glittering under the light.

To put the icing on the cake in her flawless looks, Lydia Forson had been made up to look as beautiful as ever.

The actress indicated that she was in Nigeria for the wedding of superstar actress Rita Dominic which happened today, April 19, 2022.

After posting the video of herself, Lydia Forson captioned it:

"When @ritadominic said “ I’d love my Ghanaian sister to be there”, she didn’t have a to say much else…."

Fans and celebs react to Lydia Forson's video

Many fans as well as colleagues of Lydia Forson took to the comment section to shower praises on her.

Fellow actress roselyn_ngissah came in with the comment:

"Kama kama"

Actress sellygalley also noted:

"Awwwwwwwww a fav and a fav"

Veteran media personality oheneyere_gifty_anti was also in the comment section with:

"And you showed up well"

sarkqueen noted:

"And you spoil der 4 gh woosh dis ger is on"

Genevieve Nnaji queried for not attending Rita Dominic's wedding

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic shut down Owerri with her star-studded wedding on April 19 and her colleague, Genevieve Nnaji’s absence was noticed.

Controversial Nollywood star, Uche Maduagwu, highlighted Genevieve’s absence with a post on his social media page as he called out the actress.

According to him, Genevieve not showing up for Rita’s wedding is Nollywood drama. Uche also added that Rita would have turned up for Genevieve if roles were reversed.

Taking to his caption, Maduagwu continued to put the actress on blast and noted that whatever she celebrates is what she will attract. He added that if Genevieve wants to smell marriage, then she should attend people’s weddings or at least congratulate them on social media.

Source: Legit.ng