Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo continues to share lovely photos as he enjoys himself on the world’s largest cruise ship

The actor, who in his last social media post said he was in the Bahamas, revealed he now sleeps in one country and wakes up in another country

Alexx revealed his cruise across the world is part of his birthday celebration as he said if travelling the world was free, no one would see him again

Popular actor Alexx Ekubo is having the time of his life as he sails the world onboard the world’s largest cruise ship.

This comes after the actor had shared photos onboard the ship during the recent Easter celebration.

This is the longest birthday celebration ever, Alexx Ekubo says. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

However, in the latest post via his social media timeline, Alexx shared his current location in the Bahamas.

He also shared some lovely photos and added a caption that read:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“In the last couple of weeks I’ve been swinging between different time zones like a pendulum, I literally go to bed & wake up in a new country. This has got to be the longest birthday celebration ever. I swear if traveling was free, you’ll never see me again. Bahamas play nice.”

See the photos below:

The Bahamas, known officially as the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is a sovereign country within the Lucayan Archipelago of the West Indies in the Atlantic.

Fans gush over Alexx Ekubo’s photo in the Bahamas

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ikogbonna:

"My brother my brother Abeg carry sand come back for me."

jenniffer_onayena:

"Wow I like that you're really enjoy please give me the details for that cruise ship.pleaes???"

emmymillion_d_ikem:

"Chai! Some people Sabi chop this thing called life boss abeg God give you chop life ambassador for earth."

Alexx Ekubo celebrates Easter onboard world's largest cruise ship

The Nollywood actor left many of his fans and followers gushing after he shared some photos from a cruise ship.

Alexx, in a statement, revealed he had always wanted to be on a cruise ship as he thanked God for the opportunity given to him.

Sharing the photos via his Instagram, the Nollywood actor wrote:

“I’ve always wanted to be on a cruise ship & sail around the world, now I’m on the largest cruise ship #WonderOfTheSeas, sailing to a new country. What a life I’ve been given, my God I’m Blessed. Guess what country I’ll be waking up in? ♂️ Happy Easter.”

Source: Legit.ng