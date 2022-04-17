Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has shared some lovely photos as he goes cruising around the world on the largest cruise ship in the world

Ekubo revealed he had always wanted to travel across the world on a ship as he expressed his excitement while thanking God for the opportunity

The actor's photos onboard the ship have seen many Nigerians, including celebrities gushing as they asked about the process to get on board in future

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has left many of his fans and followers gushing as he recently shared some photos from a cruise ship.

The actor, in a statement, revealed he had always wanted to be on a cruise ship as he thanked God for the opportunity given to him.

Alexx Ekubo celebrates Easter onboard a ship. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos via his Instagram, the Nollywood actor wrote:

“I’ve always wanted to be on a cruise ship & sail around the world, now I’m on the largest cruise ship #WonderOfTheSeas, sailing to a new country. What a life I’ve been given, my God I’m Blessed. Guess what country I’ll be waking up in? ♂️ Happy Easter.”

See the post below:

Wonder of the Seas is an Oasis-class cruise ship owned and operated by Royal Caribbean International built in 2018 in the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. At 236,857 GT, it is the largest cruise ship in the world by gross tonnage.

Alexx Ekubo leaves many talking over his photos from a cruise ship

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

dukeofspadess:

"Bro I need details o! I am on this next ."

deyemitheactor:

"Photoshop! You wey I see for Osapa London just now!"

windowswallsfloors

How una dey do all this trips alone?

emmanuel__benard:

"Chief ikuku..you are living my dream life."

Mo Bimpe and Lateef Adedimeji celebrate first Easter as couples

Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Oyebade Adebimpe, better known as Mo Bimpe shared some lovely photos of them as they mark their first Easter celebration together as husband and wife.

The popular celebrity couple chose to slay in blue outfits as they took lovely poses to the excitement of their fans and followers.

Sharing the photos via her social media timeline, Bimpe wrote: “May your Easter basket be full of LOVE, Peace, happiness and joyful living … Happy EASTER from me and mine.”

Source: Legit.ng