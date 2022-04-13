Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli shared a video that showed what some movie stars face at shooting locations

The actress in the video was seen exchanging words with entitled touts who wanted money before her crew could be allowed to work

The video has since sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians dragging the touts, who mainly were mature men

Nollywood movie star Omoni Oboli gave her fans an insight into what some movie stars experience on the field when it comes to movie production.

Omoni, who is working on a new project, shared a video from the movie shoot, which showed the moment some touts stormed the location to demand money.

While some of her crew members tried to control the situation, the actress did a video as she showed the faces of some of the touts.

A part of the video showed a mature man warning the actress while she, in return, responded that he couldn’t do anything to her.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote:

“And they are back!!! Entitled as@holes!!! NOTHING CAN STOP A WOMAN ON A MISSION!!! #WivesOnStrikeTHEUPRISING We meuveeeeeeee .”

See the video below:

Reactions as touts storm Omoni Oboli’s movie shoot

Nollywood stars, as well as Nigerians, have reacted to the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ruthkadiri:

"Nothing as annoying as a full grown man on the street harassing a hustling woman. Na fight o. Me I get strength if he pass two Kay. You go stay there till I finish before I give you the money."

neo_akpofure:

"Such mentality!!! ‍♂️ ‍♂️ They constantly harass even skit makers shooting with mobile phones I don’t just get it!."

freshfarmhub:

"So is this bad now what a sad state we're in."

beth_hairs:

"Very entitled lots‍♀️‍♀️I'd never understand how they think."

