Olori Naomi Slays in Royal Outfit, Shows Off Dance Steps As She Vibes to Gospel Songs on Her 29th Birthday
- Olori Naomi is celebrating her 29th birthday today, and she is appreciative to God for the gift of life as she slays in a royal gown
- To top it, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ile Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi showed off some slow dance steps to mark her new age
- The video has received warm comments from many of her fans and followers, who took to social media to congratulate her
Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s estranged wife, Olori Silekunola Naomi, is making headlines as she marks her 29th birthday on Friday, April 15.
The Queen shared some lovely videos of herself as she slays in a royal outfit and also showed off some dance steps while vibing to some Gospel songs to the amazement of her fans.
Sharing the video via her Instagram page, the Queen wrote:
“Osuba re ma re o eee29years already! every day is a plus.”
See the post below:
Nigerians celebrate with Olori Naomi as she marks her 29th birthday
Many Nigerians have since taken to her social media page to congratulate and celebrate the Queen on her birthday.
Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, see them below:
empress_gifty:
"Happy birthday Queen."
ceolumineeofficial:
"My SHE'S A Q.U.E.E.N Chaiiiiiiii A.R.E.W.A. O.B.I.N.R.I.N...........THE CROWN IS PERMANENT Th."
victoriainyama:
"È maramma oooooooooo......My most Gracious Most Blessed.....Your beauty is too beautiful for Earth....I should add Jupiter/ Venus and Mars...."
olatooreraemekaiduma:
"Happy Birthday ♠️ ❤️. Long live the Queen #Rev5verse10 . I celebrate you Ma'am. Love You❤️❤️❤️."
mmjoflondon:
"This woman is commiting crime for the most beautiful everyday.... I don't think her case can be pardoned Happy birthday to you my queen shine on ❤️."
jumoke_segun_ministry:
"Wow! This is regal❤️❤️royalty without question...beautiful! Absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️the outfit is killing."
