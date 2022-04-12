A new report has emerged on the domestic violence late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, suffered while she was alive

According to an eyewitness, the husband, Peter Uwachukwu allegedly made her children stamp on the late singer and beat her up

Nigerians have reacted differently to the report of the children hitting their mother, while some prayed against wrong partners, others suggested that the kids need to see a therapist

An eyewitness who was at the interrogation session of the husband of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Honey G. Evarist has shared an account of what she saw at the police station.

A surprised Honey declared that the late singer's husband, Peter is at the police station with his four children and narrated the unreasonable things he made his kids do to their mother.

New twist emerges on Osinachi's domestic violence report. Credit: @christian_network @prophetessrosekelvinministry

Source: Instagram

According to her:

"I'm live in police command FCT Osinachi killer husband is here with their 4 children. Do you know this man holds the singer and makes the kids stamp on her and hit her? The female officers are beyond livid."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to allegations against Osinachi's husband

Social media users have reacted differently to the report that Osinachi's husband made her kids hit her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

The_kiki2:

"Haaaa The children should see a therapist ASAP."

Nrindioma:

"May we not marry our enemies."

Oluwakemi._o:

"Omg this woman went thru a lot."

Evafunsho:

"Ah Jesus Christ!!!!! She married a beast! Those kids need rehab."

Nonsoxl:

"He will probably want to now enjoy her money and marry another wife. They should make sure he stays in jail forever."

Dear_enayi:

"Dear God, in the course of choosing a life partner, may we not marry the devil's incarnate, Amen."

Prophetess offers to sponsor Osinachi's kids education

Legit.ng previously reported that a minister of God, Prophetess Rose Kelvin, warmed hearts when she announced that she will be taking up some responsibilities left behind by the late Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Prophetess Rose offered to grant scholarships to two of the deceased's four children to the university level.

She also made it known that she never met late Osinachi till her death but she got to know that the singer was the sole provider for her children.

Source: Legit.ng