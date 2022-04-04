Nollywood’s Mr Ibu has sparked hilarious reactions from his fans and followers on social media after sharing a video on Instagram

The veteran movie star’s daughter appeared to have made him participate in a viral TikTok challenge while in the hospital

The video posted on Mr Ibu’s official Instagram page got many people dropping funny comments in his comment section

Nollywood actor John Okafor better known as Mr Ibu recently took to his Instagram page with a funny video to the delight of his fans and followers.

The veteran entertainer who has become a TikTok sensation with the help of his daughter was seen participating in another viral challenge on the platform.

Mr Ibu sparks reactions with funny video. Photo: @realmribu1

Source: Instagram

Mr Ibu’s daughter was heard in the background as she disclosed that the video was filmed while they were at the hospital.

The challenge saw Mr Ibu touching different parts of his body while admitting that he wants to experience the pleasures of ‘the other room’.

Watch the clip as seen on his page below:

Mr Ibu's video gets fans talking

excellenttony said:

"My best actor ❤. Glory to God you are healed. Keep living to make us smile."

sarrbubacarr said:

"Even on the hospital bed you still want to put a smile on others face... my brother you're such a special soul and incredibly gifted ❣️❣️❣️Allah be with you and your family."

ngozijayjay said:

"It means say you are strong now may the healing be permanent..Amen."

omoh_19 said:

"This man is back for real u are here to stay forever."

chi_kings_ said:

"Only God know how happy I am seeing him smile."

Monalisa Chinda caresses Mr Ibu’s face during visit to hospital

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda assured fans and concerned parties that veteran actor, Mr Ibu, was doing well and responding to treatment.

The actress paid a courtesy visit to Mr Ibu who was on admission at the Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, on behalf of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Chinda equally shared an adorable video showing the moment she got playful with the ailing comic actor.

Source: Legit.ng