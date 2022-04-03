Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, is reportedly set to wed in the month of April to her beau, Fidelis Anosike

Videos from what appears to be her pre-hen night were uploaded on Instagram Story by actress, Uche Jombo

Recall December of the year 2020, Rita unveiled her beau on her Instagram page much to the surprise of many fans

It appears wedding bells will be ringing soon for Rita Dominic as the actress is reportedly set to get married to the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike, in a couple of days.

The actress is set to wed the love of her life. Credit: Rita Dominic, Uche Jombo

With the wedding reportedly just around the corner - April 18 and 19 respectively - the actress was thrown a pre-hen night party with several friends in attendance.

Actress, Uche Jombo took to her Instagram Story to share videos from the intimate event.

Stars such as Ini Edo, Kate Henshaw, designer Lanre DaSilva Ajayi amongst others were in attendance and seen having a good time with a happy Rita in their midst.

Check out the video below:

Fans excited over Rita Dominic's upcoming wedding

yedieluv:

"I love to see ❤️❤️"

_ceelearh:

"So happy she found love at the perfect time❤️"

lingeriebytemmy:

"Awwwwn congratulations to her."

monic_baby:

"See beautiful women in one video❤️❤️"

bolanleanikegold:

"At 47, happy married life to her."

nga__chi:

"I'm ecstatic for her!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

zenrenlife:

"Listen, there's something about this age. When you truly know yourself‼️‼️‼️Not everything is about marrying young and rushing to have children. There are lots of children who need a home. She will have everything she wants; beautiful fruitful and abundant marriage. Congratulations Rita ✨✨✨✨"

Nollywood star Rita Dominic celebrates Christmas with new man, fans react

Recall in December of 2020 left several internet users excited over an Instagram post in which she was posted up with her fiance, Fidelis Anosike.

The filmstar who has managed to keep her love life away from the public may have finally come out in the open as she posted the cute cosy photos to celebrate Christmas.

The two have been spotted at different public functions together and this has left many of her fans excited over the actress finding love again.

