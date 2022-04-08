Colleagues in the movie industry joined friends and family members of late actor Dejo Tunfulu for a prayer session held in his honour

Veteran comic actor Baba Elesho among others all turned up rocking white outfits as they paid their last respects to the deceased film star

More condolence messages poured in from members of the online community who were also fans of the actor while he was alive

Nollywood actor Kunle Adetonkunbo better known as Dejo Tunfulu is gone but not forgotten by his friends, family members and fans who all grew to love him.

Eight days after the actor left the world after battling severe malaria, a prayer session was held to honour his memory according to Islamic rites.

Colleagues attend Dejo Tunfulu's 8-days prayer. Photo: @dejomania

Source: Instagram

Photos sighted on the official BBC Yoruba Facebook page captured an array of movie veterans and other colleagues who showed up to pay their last respects to the actor.

Baba Elesho among others were seen in white outfits as Islamic clerics who were also present delivered sermons for the bereaved and others in attendance.

Check out pictures from the prayer session below:

More condolence messages pour in

Olatubosun Yusuf Olatunji said:

"May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him aljannat fridaous."

Adeboye Julianah Olukemi said:

"May his soul rest in peace , and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss in Jesus Christ name."

Hardeybaryur Horlarsunmborh Ojo said:

"We all made up from sand ,we will surely return back to sand one day this life is nothing kasa masedada honourable dejo tufulu may Almighty you alujant fridaos bijahi rosululahi."

Modupe Awe said:

"Lots of the celebrities will not appear because Wasiu is not playing there ! Everyone must taste death sha ! Kasa mase dada laye . Rest on legend."

Source: Legit.ng