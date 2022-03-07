Popular TV presenter and Nollywood actress Adedoyin Kukoyi recently showed off her new house

Popular TV presenter and Yoruba actress Adedoyin Kukoyi shared an exciting announcement with her fans and followers.

Doyin, in a latest post via her social media timeline, shared a photo of her new house.

The actress, in the caption of her post, thanked God for her latest achievement as well as everything she has gained in the past.

Actress Adedoyin Kukoyi thanks God as she shows off her new house. Credit: @Doyinkukoyi

Source: Instagram

Doyin wrote:

"Alhamdulilahi for the journey so far. I am grateful for everything."

See her post below:

Nollywood stars, Nigerians react as Doyin Kokoyi shows off latest possession

Following Doyin's latest statement, Nigerians, as well as her colleagues, have taken to the comment section to congratulate her.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

kemiafolabiadesipe:

"This is beautiful congrats sis."

kunleafod:

"Congratulations."

Iamfunkeetti:

"CONGRATULATIONS big sis.''

Sotayogaga:

"Congratulations.''

aishalawal1:

"Congratulations ma."

officialngoziiwosu:

"We thank God o, congratulations my dear."

imowumi1:

"ALHAMDULILAH ROBIL ALAMIN More good thing to do in life with long life."

younglioness1:

"Congratulations ma❤️❤️."

dennybow:

"This is small banana island mansion yen ni nxt."

morayo_luvv

"Congratulations ma. I love your house❤️. I pray for this kind of house from God oo."

Former President Obasanjo defeats Doyin Kukoyi on the dance floor

In a recent report via Legit.ng, Olusegun Obasanjo, the 85-year-old former president of Nigeria, was seen exuding teenage energy in a dance contest between him and Nollywood actress Adedoyin Kukoyi.

The funny but interesting video showed the president and the actress digging it out with enthusiasm and vigour. They danced to a Yoruba tune, with multiple talking drums offering the rhythm.

In a dance move that wowed the audience and made them shout in awe, former president Obasanjo did a spinning move, turned 360 degrees on the dance floor. This move wowed the audience as they shouted in admiration.

