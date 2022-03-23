Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has made some allegations against female stars in the movie industry

According to the young man, 87% of popular actresses now date married wealthy men within and outside Nigeria

Maduagwu also called on them to stop flaunting their wealth on social media when they know it's not the effort from hard work

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has sparked controversy online with his bold allegations against popular actresses in the Nigerian movie industry.

He claimed that many popular actresses now date married wealthy men in and outside the country as he added that some of them have at least five phone numbers of these rich men.

Uche Maduagwu made a bold claim about Nollywood actresses. credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

The controversial actor, in a post via his Instagram page, said:

"The spirit of Gboko Gboko has taken over #Nollywood as 87% of popular actress now date #married wealthy men based abroad and for naija, it is so bad now that if you go through the #phones of most popular actress, you go see at least 5 married rich men they date at once."

Maduagwu also lamented that the movie industry is being given a bad name as they have misled many of their fans with the wealthy lifestyle they flaunt online.

He wrote:

"Naija actresses and their business partner married #men lovers are giving Nollywood a bad name, if you insist on scattering other women homes just to enjoy dem husbands wealth, can you at least stop misleading your fans on social media say Na your hardwork money you dey flaunt?"

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Uche Maduagwu's claims

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

love_wah_:

"You.can do yours also ..no body stoping u."

onwe42:

"Is quite unfortunate."

dubem.franklin:

"Louder "

Nancy Isime reacts to claim about her being in a relationship with a married man

Actress Nancy Isime expressed displeasure over a recent report on a blog about her romance with a married man.

She took to her Instagram story channel to address the report and angrily frowned at the allegations by mentioning the number of amazing things she's engaged in.

According to the beautiful actress:

"If you're a Nigerian woman with plans to be successful. Please add these names to your plans so it doesn't surprise you when it happens Ashawo, Olosho especially if you decide to be an actress it is an automatic naming ceremony if you like be a virgin."

Source: Legit.ng