Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike added another year to his age and he is thankful over the new age

The actor shared a handsome picture on Instagram to celebrate his special day as he gave thanks to God for bringing him this far

His followers have showered the 55-year-old actor with lovely birthday wishes as they commended his good looks

Ace Nigerian actor, Emeka Ike is excited over his new age and his fans have joined him in the celebration.

The movie star clocked age 55 and he is eternally grateful to God for attaining the new age as he praised his creator in a post he shared on Instagram.

Emeka Ike celebrates his birthday. Credit: @emekaikeofficial

Source: Instagram

Emeka is excited about the new beginning:

"I praise God for a new beginning, you are faithful Lord. How am I better? Who am I without you? Blessed be the name of God HBD to me."

Check out the handsome birthday post below:

Nigerians shower Emeka Ike with lovely birthday wishes

A number of Emeka Ike's fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to his comment section to send him lovely birthday wishes.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Iamlilianbach:

"Happy birthday to you . I wish you all the good things life has to offer."

Patrick_ata:

"Nwanne, have a blissful birthday and many happy returns."

Officialblessingceo:

"Happy birthday to a legend."

Vogue6.7:

"Wow! Happy birthday to a living legend. More grace to u & your beautiful family! Congratulations Honourable @emekaikeofficial."

Azuharinze:

"Happy birthday and best wishes my dear brother!"

Addy.nice:

"Happy Blessed Birthday Bros! Age gracefully in good health and wealth IJN."

Niciyke7:

"Happy birthday to a wonderful and talented actor LEGEND❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ WULLNP."

