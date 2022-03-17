Late popular Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya left a cute baby girl, Moropeda behind and she is celebrating her fifth birthday

Moropeda is the second daughter of the late actress who she has before her unfortunate death in May 2017

The baby girl is all grown and her elder sister who happens to be her custodian is celebrating her big five

The fans of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya have got something to cheer about as her young daughter, Moropeda, whom she had before her death has clocked five.

Moropeda who looks pretty much like her mother is in the care of her elder sister and Moji's first daughter, Adun.

Moji Oliya's daughter clocks 5. Credit: @adunfarombi @trybetvafrica

Adun took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of the young girl and showered her with lovely messages.

According to her:

“Happy 5th birthday to my princess I love you so much my baby and I’m so proud of you. I pray That God will continue to make you a source of joy for me. Big 5 is finally here we won’t hear word today."

Adun and Moropeda's mother traveled to Canada in 2017, for the birth of her baby who just clocked five but she couldn't make it back to Nigeria.

Check out Adun's birthday post to her beloved sister below:

Birthday wishes

A number of Adun's Instagram followers have sent lovely wishes to Moropeda on her fifth birthday.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Bosealaoo:

"She's so adorable."

Yomii_allen:

"May God in his infinite mercy and grace guide, protect, enrich you with both knowledge, understanding, health and abundance wealth my dearest little Angel@Moropeda Maryam Ashabi alias Dr. Ashley. Happy big Fifth birthday my Princess."

Gift.ayeni:

"Omg I’m screaming , for a second I couldn’t recognise her . She’s such an adorable princess Happy birthday Moropeda."

Modunecakes:

"Happy Birthday Moropeda Dearie... continue to grow in grace, wisdom and beauty."

Mo_tunrayoo:

"Happy birthday beautiful….she is so adorable."

