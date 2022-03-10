Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has gotten many of his fans and followers talking as he penned a lovely message to his wife

Ninalowo, while celebrating International Women's day, revealed how his wife stood by him despite his excesses

Fans and followers of the actor have since taken to the comment section to hail him, with many calling him a real man

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo is known for showing off his wife on his social media timeline and confessing how much he loves her.

In a recent post, Ninalowo penned a lengthy message to his wife as he joined the rest of the world to celebrate International Women's Day.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo celebrates wife on International Women's day. Credit: @Iamnino_b

Source: Instagram

The hulky actor revealed he made some mistakes in the past, but his wife remained by his side.

Ninalowo wrote:

"Made a lot of mistakes as i journey tru life and put her tru alot but retraced my steps and remembered my vision and fixed myself and she took every version of me."

See his post below:

Fans hail Bolanle Ninalowo

Fans took to the comment section to hail the actor as many applauded him for being a real man.

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

connievee3333:

"Thank you dear #iamnino_b and best wishes to you and your beautiful family! Sending much love from America ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

bolaasaolu:

"God will continue to bless you family. Heaven will honour you as you honour your wife and children."

ngozijulietokoro:

"When a woman loves. She loves all the way. Thank God you didn't loose a great woman."

yemkikboutique:

"She is beautiful like you and her mother, God bless you my darling ❤️❤️❤️❤️,much-love from UK ."

bunmzyk:

"Wow, she's my namesake ((Olubunmi). Happy International Women's day to her. God bless her xoxo."

belladecosmetics_hair:

"Na man you be #maka"

