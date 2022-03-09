Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, is not happy with a lady who met her on the street and called her Mercy Johnson

The lady bumped into Tracey and screamed: "Ei Mercy Johnson" in all excitement thinking that she had met the Nollywood screen diva

Tracey called it an embarrassment for the lady to mistake her for Mercy Johnson and said "how dare you say I look like Mercy Johnson"

Many people believe that the video is a skit for Tracey to get Mercy Johnson's attention for clout and nothing else

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has registered her displeasure at a lady who bumped into her on the street and called her Mercy Johnson.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng on the Instagram blog of ghgossip_hq, Tracey Boakye is seen standing with one man when the young lady runs to her.

“Ei Mercy Johnson”, the lady exclaimed while bowing low to have a closer look at Tracey Boakye who was now boiling with anger.

A collage of Mercy Johnson and Tracey Boakye. Photo credit: @mercyjohnson @tracey_boakye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She took off her spectacles, perhaps for the lady to look at her well, while she was frowning.

The lady came with another man who threatened her to identify Tracey Boakye properly or else he would discipline her.

The lady then mentioned Tracey Boakye’s name and added that she is the popular ‘East Legon’ landlady.

Just them Tracey Boakye spoke and said she wondered why the lady would call her Mercy Johnson when she knew her.

"This girl really embarrassed me. How dare you call me Mercy Johnson. Do we look alike," Tracey Boakye complained.

It is obvious that Tracey Boakye does not look like Mercy Johnson in any way. Not in stature, overall appearance, or popularity.

In no way at all can Tracey Boakye compare herself with the Nollywood screen goddess.

It is for these reasons some people believe that the video is just a script for Tracey Boakye to get Mercy Johnson’s attention and nothing else.

Moesha wants to be a good actress like Mercy Johnson

Mercy Johnson is a global actress and there is no two ways about it.

Recently, Ghanaian actress and social media model, Moesha Boduong, expressed the desire to become a “good actress” Mercy Johnson.

Moesha says she is praying that she will one day become so good like Mercy in acting.

Source: Legit.ng