Nobody like marriage pass me: Divorced celebrity hair vendor Mizwaneka tells Internet Troll who questioned her

Mizwaneka plans to give marriage another shot after a follower trolled her for divorcing her husband

Omoni Oboli, Imade Osawuru, other celebrities stand with Mizwaneka against trolls who throw jabs at her over her marital status

Popular Nigerian hair vendor, Doris Nwanneka Nkumah, better known as MizNwanneka, has poured out her heart on her verified Instagram page after a follower asked her questions pertaining to her marital status.

The concerned follower with the Instagram handle, @Odinachi27 asked Miznneka the whereabouts of her wedding ring, wondering if she has joined 'them' (Divorcées).

"Nwanneka where is your wedding ring? So, you have eventually joined them. Eyaah, sorry for you," Odinachi asked.

In a swift response, the celebrity hair vendor formally married to Willy Nkumah pleaded with the troll not to push her to depression over marriage issues

The mother of three via the lengthy post clapped back at those who are trying to make her feel bad, cry, depressed or angry with their insensitive comments on her page.

Miznwaneka prayed that they get exactly what they dish out. She also revealed that she is a lover of marriage, but unfortunately, hers didn't last.

Furthermore, she added that marriage doesn't define a woman but she will also try and remarry so that she would be worthy of celebration come the next International Women's Day.

The hair vendor ended her post by wishing only married women Happy International Women's Day.

See her full post below:

Celebrities and Fans Reactions

Omonioboli:

"Sigh! I am here to say it again. This year, this very year 2022, women supporting women will not just be a cute phrase. We will mean it. We will love it."

@Imade_Osawarun:

"International Women's Day is not made for married women alone oh. It is for all women, married, single, young and old. It is for everyone of us. Happy International Women's Day.

@Didizecks

"This touched me. Happy International women's day Doris."

@Jo_bellyconfy

"Gullible women. It is the extreme bitterness for Someone you haven't met at all. Gullible. Is this not self punishment?"

