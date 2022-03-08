Popular Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently shared her conversation with a fraudster who tried to scam her

The scammer, in the usual format, said the date of birth on one of the actress' bank accounts was incorrect

Funke, in her response to the claim, mocked his spoken English as they traded words and rained curses on each other

It looks like scammers are not giving up any time soon in a bid to get unsuspecting victims. A con man recently met his match after he tried to pull a fast one Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello.

Funke shared a phone call conversation she had with a fraudster who tried to scam her of money.

Actress Funke Akindele and a scammer exchange words.

The scammer claimed her bank details were incorrect, and she needed to provide the correct one to update her account.

However, his poor spoken English gave him away as he and the actress traded words and called each other names over the phone.

See the post below:

Funny reactions trail fraudster's attempt to scam Funke Akindele

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react to the phone conversation between Funke Akindele and the scammer.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see the below:

"It’s the Accant for me."

"On the twenty too Dezemba, which among of this too is correeet?"

“Your father” got me."

"U think say u dey wise."

"They Always Get Angry When They Don’t Have Their Way Person Go Come Dey Vex On Top My Money."

"If I be the scammer, as I hear jenifa voice na to beg her money straight. Say make she no vex."

"Of you dial the number via truecaller it will show scammer. With is amala voice."

"It's his ameriBENIN accent tonation mixed with ojuelegba n Akure with a little sprinkle of Ogbomosho for me ."

Funke Akindele threatens to overuse shoes she bought with her money

Legit.ng in a recent report revealed how the ace Nollywood actress flaunted her new Fendi shoe on social media and hinted about how expensive it is.

Funke took to her Instagram story channel to lament about getting a new piece of Fendi shoes and disclosed that she will excessively use it.

In the funny video, Funke showed off the beautiful shoes on her legs as she rocked them nicely.

