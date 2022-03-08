Every job has its hazard, and in the latest video, actress Mide Martins has revealed the hazards that come with her job

Mide shared a video from a movie shoot where she fell on the ground and hit her head on the tiles, her reaction showed it hurt her, and the shoot had to be put on hold

The actress recounting that moment revealed that she almost lost her brain as she thanked God for making her see the completion of the movie project, which is now available

Many people may believe acting is an easy job; however, it appears that there are things that happen behind the scene that movie viewers are not aware of.

Popular Yoruba actress Mide Martins in a recent video she shared, has exposed Nigerians to some of the hazards actors and actresses go through to entertain movie lovers.

Actress Mide Martins has thanked God for keeping her alive after an experience during a movie shoot. Credit: @Mydemartins

Source: Instagram

The highlight from the video was the moment Mide fell on the ground and hit her head on the tiles during a movie shoot; her reaction after the fall showed that the pain was real.

Mide, while reacting to the video, appreciated God for making her see the completion of the project.

She said:

''May we not labor in vain..

May God crown all of our greatest efforts. I give glory to God almighty because “ni gbogbo ona aye ope yo” Hmmnn!!! I remember when we were shooting this particular scene in “ONITEMI” I almost lost my brain after hitting my head badly on the tiles. I was able to sustain the injury through the grace of God almighty and now this happens. Well it is well

I say thank you to everyone that stood by me during this trying period. Ese modupe gidi gan. God bless you all.''

See the video below:

Fans react to the moment Mide Martins fell on the tiles during a movie shoot

Legit.ng captured some reactions by some of Mide's fans, see them below:

_o_funmilayo:

''Not even this scene got me ooooo. The part where there was much blood, close to the end.''

olayemidominion:

''Infact I was crying here thinking you going to die I swear infact the movie is very in emotional.''

olayinka_david02

''The movie Onitemi was educating, thought you died was crying already, until I saw the last scene. You busted my brain. Keep it up.''

Source: Legit.ng