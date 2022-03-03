Nollywood actress, Bunkunmi Oluwasina has finally unveiled the face of her daughter, as she clocks one today

Bose Alao, Bidemi Kosoko, other celebrities joined Bunkunmi Oluwasina in celebrating her daughters' first birthday

The excited mother of one flooded her official Instagram page with beautiful pictures of the celebrant

Beautiful Nollywood actress and singer Bunkunmi Oluwasina is overly elated as her daughter clocks one today, Thursday, March 3, 2022.

The excited mother who married her longtime boyfriend Ebun in 2020 shared the good news on her verified Instagram page.

Nollywood's Bukunmi celebrates daughter as she clocks new age. Photo: @bukunmioluwasina

Source: Instagram

According to Oluwasina, the birthday girl has within her 365 days on earth brought her home so much love, blessings and comfort.

Oluwasina, who came into the limelight with the award-winning movie ‘Ayomi’, added that she can't wait to see her little treasure grow up into a brilliant beautiful young girl.

The mother of one shared beautiful photos of herself and her daughter and penned a warm message to the celebrant.

See her posts below:

After the birthday post, fans and colleagues of Bunkunmi Oluwasina joined her in celebrating her daughter's first birthday.

Fans and colleagues' reactions to Bukunmi's post

Bidemi_kosoko:

"Awww see cuteness ooooo Happy glorious birthday princess."

Bosealaoo:

"My daughter my Avia, today I pray none of us reading this comment or writing to wish you a happy birthday today will know the end of your life , Happy birthday omo Ibukunmi, aye e a dun , a ni oyin , ogo e a tan , you will not turn a reproach. Love you so much birthday girl. Many Happy Returns beautiful baby."

Mhiz_zolar:

"MARRY FINE MAN O. E GET WHY. EYIN NA E WO BI OMO SE FINE?? SO, UPON ALL THE SONG MY LADY HAS BEING SINGING FOR YOU, BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER BIRTH, DADDY E LO PADA JO?? YOU NO RESEMBLE YOUR MUMMY?? AVIA KO DAA O!! E CHOKE!!!."

Ayomidewaliyatoladimeji:

"Last last We see our baby's face Happy birthday Aria Continue growyin God's wisdom and guidance We love you."

Official_ka3na:

"My lovelies motherhood can be so sweet when they’re growing in perfect health."

Shebabyshebaby:

"This is beautiful."

