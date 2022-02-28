Nigerian actress, Kemi Afolabi, is now nursing her wounds after having a great time at Faithia Williams’ birthday party

Afolabi made sure to dance hard at the second part of Faithia’ birthday celebration but she later felt the pains

In a video posted online, Afolabi struggled to walk because her legs had swollen up as a result of the dancing

Her colleague, Regina Chukwu, resorted to carrying her and praised her online for being a strong woman despite her health condition

Popular Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, was one of the guests to grace the second phase of Faithia Williams’ birthday celebration.

The star-studded event took place on February 27 and Afolabi made sure to have the time of her life at the event.

Videos had made the rounds online of Afolabi dancing hard at the party with some of her colleagues as they all gathered to celebrate Faithia.

However, the dancing and partying came at a cost for the ailing actress who later had difficulty walking.

In a video posted online, Afolabi was seen limping as she struggled to walk because her legs had swollen up after the partying.

The actress was heard explaining how she wasn’t supposed to wear high heels or even stress herself because of her condition.

Her colleague, Regina Chukwu, also showed concern and helped out by carrying Afolabi on her back. A task that proved to be harder than she expected.

In Regina’s caption, she hailed Afolabi for being a strong woman who remained positive despite all she was going through health wise.

According to Regina, she almost shed tears when she saw her colleague’s condition but kept it hidden with smiles and little jokes.

“This morning I was really scared when I woke up and saw how @kemiafolabiadesipe legs were swollen I tried so much to hide my tears under those smiles and little jokes.

So long story short after having so much fun at the unusual party and after party this is what we woke up to.

See ehen Kemi you are strong baby and we will keep praying for you cos it takes The strength from God to be able to go through and still going tru what you are presently facing and still remain so bubbling and ever positive.”

Fans sympathise with Kemi Afolabi

Numerous fans took to the comment section of Regina Chukwu’s post to console Kemi Afolabi. Read some of their reactions below:

Bilikisadefemi:

“May the good Lord perfect everything concerning her.”

Olajumoke_taiwo:

“May Almighty Allah heal her totally❤️❤️ with God everything is possible.”

Funmi__cole:

“By the stripes of Jesus, she is healed, in Jesus name, Amen .”

Moh_baybee:

“God will grant her perfect healing.”

Similoluwa9:

“Eeyah pele but abeg no dey stress yourself again ooooo. Dey carry slippers follow body abeg.”

Kemi Afolabi battles incurable sickness that made her sell properties and write will

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kemi Afolabi opened up on social media about battling an incurable sickness as she thanked God for surviving 2021.

According to the actress, she had to do a COVID-19 test every 48 hours because she suffered shortness of breath and was placed on oxygen as well.

Afolabi added that she was finally diagnosed of a condition said to have no cure but could be managed by taking medications and also constantly visiting the hospital.

The actress noted that the sickness made her to write her will and to also book a space for her to be buried at Ebony vaults.

