Veteran musician, 2baba Idibia, met the popular King of Boys star, Sola Sobowale, at an event in Abuja

The singer who was obviously star-struck expressed his delight at meeting the movie star and he let his fans know

2baba shared the moment of their meeting on his Instagram story with the two stars smiling for the camera

Nigerian veteran music superstar, Innocent Idibia popularly called 2baba, recently met with the King of Boys actress, Sola Sobowale.

The duo met during an event in Abuja on Tuesday, October 12, as the singer shared a short video of him and the ace Nollywood actress.

2baba in a post via his Instastory caption said he is star-struck after meeting Sobowale.

The actress reposted 2baba's short video on her own Instagram story as well.

Sobowale gained massive fans after her role in the blockbuster movie, The return of Laburu, King Of Boys II where she remarkably regained her lost throne when rivals felt she was dead and forgotten. She later rose to become the executive governor of Lagos.

Meanwhile, 2baba has an impressive career in music that has spanned over 2 decades with an impressive catalogue and an array of hit songs.

They left fans guessing who really should be starstruck because of their incredible achievements in their respective careers.

