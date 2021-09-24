Nollywood's Ibrahim Chatta recently took to his social media page with a video that warmed the hearts of his fans and followers

The clip captured the moment he met veteran actress Sola Sobowale on the set of a new movie production

Ibrahim wasted no time in prostrating for the actress before they both locked arms in a long embrace and took turns to pray for each other

The display from the top Nollywood stars stirred different reactions from members of the online community

Veteran actor Ibrahim Chatta recently met fellow movie star and senior colleague, Sola Sobowale, and he couldn’t contain his excitement.

The actor took to his page on Instagram with a video showing the moment Sola arrived at the location of a new movie production.

Without wasting time, the actor who appeared to have been eating left his meal behind in a bid to welcome the actress.

The 50-year-old star prostrated for the King of Boys actress before embracing her for several seconds.

While the two were locked in an embrace, they took turns to shower heartfelt prayers on each other.

Fans react

As expected, the heartwarming display of genuine love from the Nollywood thespians got their fans and followers talking.

Read comments sighted below:

blazeisfunny said:

"This is so lovely ❤️❤️❤️❤️ i say amen to all those prayers."

okikiholar_gold said:

"Just love everything about the video."

mr_kogberegbe said:

"I am so emotional right now. I love this."

hayinke_official said:

"See as king hug you you're Loved as you have prayed wholeheartedly for her may Almighty Allah do the same for you. I love you so much sir @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis."

