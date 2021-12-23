Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi has taken to her social media page to appreciate God over her life

The film star turned a year older and decided to recall everything God has helped her to achieve in 2021

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to her comment section to celebrate with and wish her well

Actress Chizzy Alichi turned a year older on Thursday, December 23, and she shared the good news online.

In the mood of celebration, Chizzy donned an orange-coloured two-piece for her photoshoot. The actress who is on lowcut coloured a part of it in blonde.

Actress Chizzy Alichi turns a year older. Photos: @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

According to Chizzy, she isn't only celebrating her birthday. She is also celebrating all she was able to achieve this year.

She wrote:

"I achieved "almost" everything I set to achieve this year 2021 and I am super grateful to God. I am grateful and hopeful for the rest before the end of 2021 Happy birthday to me."

Check out her photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians congratulate her

officialthelma_:

"Boo you are blessed."

jnrpope:

"Happy birthday dear."

emmaholllars:

"Be patient to your followers. we love you!"

ogeobinozie:

"Happy birthday dear."

st_monica_james:

"Happy birthday mummy."

shes_spotless:

"Happy birthday."

joan_blaq:

"Happy birthday."

bekesonblessing:

"Happy birthday dear."

stephomalicha:

"Happy birthday sweetie."

byke_gifty:

"Happy birthday mammi ...we love you more.. long life and prosperity is forever assured in ur life."

