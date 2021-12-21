Actress Iyabo Ojo has clocked a new age and the movie star is already being celebrated by her friends, family and colleagues in the industry

The actress' surprise plug, Royal Hug Surprises decided to pull a fast one on her and sent over money alphabets

Royal Hugs surprises also used the opportunity to express how amazing, kind, and fearless Iyabo Ojo is

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo who turned a new age on Tuesday, December 21.

The actress has been celebrated by her kids, fans, friends and colleagues in the industry with words and gifts alike.

Iyabo Ojo's surprise plug pulls a surprise on her Photo credit: @royalhugsurprises

Gift for a Boss Lady

Iyabo Ojo's vendor which she uses to surprise people, Royal Hugs Surprises, shared a photo of the actress and the 'boss lady' money gift she sent over.

In the caption, the vendor praised the actress and disclosed that despite the fact that they have fought several times, Iyabo never gave up on her.

She also expressed how much she loves the actress and said a word of prayer for her.

"@iyaboojofespris words fail me today, you are one amazing woman I love so much, you are kind and fearless, we have fought so many times, but you never gave up on me, my love for you is deep Boss lady, today is all about you and we pray you never have a better yesterday in Jesus name. please help me say a word of prayer to this amazing woman."

See the post below:

Reactions from fans

iamkemikorede:

"God bless your new age darling."

princess_tosng:

"Omoo it's obvious this woman is an amazing lady, God continue to bless and keep her. Mama Royal hugs oo,u remain Boss of this surprise industry."

jumai_beauty_empire:

"The creativity for me, love it."

mefissy:

"Royal hugs the trend setter! Thank you for always putting joy on so many faces,for always lighting our face by posting here too."

wems5:

"Wow! Hmnnnn!! Another Synonym for creativity is royalhugssurprises. Oxford dictionary take note. You are just too much @royalhugssurprises No doubt sha."

Colleagues, staff ambush Iyabo Ojo with birthday gifts

Iyabo’s children, Festus and Priscilla, penned beautiful notes to their darling mother on her birthday as they posted her pictures on Instagram.

Iyabo also shared videos showing the moment her workers and colleague, Angela Okorie, stormed her home with birthday gifts.

The movie star’s daughter heaped accolades on her mother as she wished her a happy birthday celebration.

