Actress Iyabo Ojo has clocked a new age and the movie star is already being celebrated by her friends, family and colleagues in the industry

The movie star’s children, Festus and Priscy, took to their respective Instagram pages with special posts dedicated to their mum

Iyabo also shared videos showing the moment her workers and colleague, Angela Okorie, stormed her home with birthday gifts

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo who turns a new age on Tuesday, December 21.

Iyabo’s children, Festus and Priscilla, penned beautiful notes to their darling mother as they posted her pictures on Instagram.

Iyabo Ojo's colleagues, workers storm her home with birthday gifts. Photo: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Festus’ birthday note to his mum read in part:

"Happy Birthday to the Greatest Woman I know if you have a problem with that go and argue your yourself."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See below:

Priscilla celebrates her mum

The movie star’s daughter also heaped accolades on her mother as she wished her a happy birthday celebration.

Priscilla wrote:

"My love for you is beyond words You manage to fill so many roles in my life: mom, dad, teacher, friend, best friend!!! Thanks for being my everything I LOVEEEEEEEEEEE YOUUUUUUUUU MAMA."

See her post below:

Birthday gifts roll in

The celebrant of the day shared a video on her Instagram page showing a large platter of goodies that she received from her members of staff.

Iyabo appeared overwhelmed with love as she appreciated them for the kind gesture.

Watch the clip below:

Her colleague, Angela Okorie, also showed up with a super expensive bottle of drink for the actress.

A video shared by Iyabo captured Angela delivering a heartwarming speech to her.

See below:

Iyabo Ojo addresses gossip blogger over Funke Akindele beef

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that content creator Tosin Silverdam returned to his Instagram page after actress Iyabo Ojo responded to an initial post he made.

Iyabo in her post had pointed out how she heard that Silverdam made claims of certain colleagues she helped being above her in the industry.

The TikTok queen urged him to stay out of the matter as he doesn’t really know what played out between her and the colleague in question.

Source: Legit