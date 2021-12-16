Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia is giving her fans amazing photos to cherish on her 54th birthday

The actress shared lovely pictures of herself and gave thanks to God for adding another year to her age

Nigerians have complimented her astonishing beauty at 54 and showered her with lovely birthday messages

Popular Nollywood veteran actress, Regina Askia is celebrating her 54th birthday in amazing fashion and her fans can't stop talking about her gorgeousness.

The United States-based actress shared lovely photos of herself on her verified Instagram page and showered herself with lovely words on her big day.

Regina Askia celebrates 54th birthday. Credit: @reginaaskia

Source: Instagram

Regina rocked a beautiful green dress and gave thanks to God for sparing her life to witness another year:

"Birthday is here and I’m grateful. For both the trials and the joys, and all the moments that have indeed taken my breath away. It’s been a long, long road to this day and in all things, we give thanks."

Check out her post below:

Check out other photos she shared below:

Birthday Wishes

A number of Regina Askia's fans and celebrity friends have sent their birthday wishes to her.

Legit.ng picked some of the wishes sent to her, read below:

Realomosexy:

"Happy birthday Reggie… you look Amazing!."

Mercymacjoe:

"HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY SIS."

Julietibrahim:

"Happy birthday ❤️mama."

J.iashley:

"Happy Birthday to my childhood screen goddess. May your days be long in good health and wealth . Thank you for the beautiful memories. May God continue to bless you Queen."

Spotlesseyes:

"Happy Happy birthday to you Mama more grace to your New Age AMEN Congratulations Congratulations."

Ogelisaeze:

"Happy birthday!! Wishing you a beautiful birthday. Life filled with good health and happiness. God continuous blessings."

Xse_ivy:

"Happy birthday to my screen goddess& mentor...I love you ma,continue to grow old and Ageless."

