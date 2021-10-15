Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko have been hosted by a top personality in Jordan

The Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, Farouk Malami Yabo, and his family hosted the power couple in his home

Ned shared beautiful photos from the families meeting and fans can't stop talking about them, one of the fans prayed for a husband like him

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, and her husband Ned Nwoko are having the time of their lives as they continue their tour around the world.

The couple visited the family of the Nigerian ambassador to Jordan, Farouk Malami Yabo, with their son Munir.

Ned Nwoko and family visit Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

Ned shared photos from the meeting on his verified Instagram page and captioned it:

"We were hosted in Amman by the director general of the Jordanian tourism board Amer Twal and by the Nigerian ambassador to Jordan His Excellency Farouk malami Yabo and his family."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the photo Ned posted. One of the them said she prays to get a husband like him who would take her around the world.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

5gevy:

"Going to places and meeting people, God of good husband locate Me."

Princessjojo_official:

"Regina so know how to dress to suit occasions I love her for that, always representing."

Stephanieoluchi4:

"A job well-done sir."

Jennetngegbagmail.com4:

"My people luv guys always."

Itsfyne:

"If there is anything I have observed and loved is the fact that Oga Ned is the one with the baby so big baby can relax, Nice 1 sir."

Queensommy__:

"I love how u love Regina.... Always carrying de baby."

Phanicewinnie:

"Beautiful Sir.May you keep shining with your family."

