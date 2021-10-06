Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has reacted to incessant claims of sleeping with men for money

In videos posted on her page, the movie star rubbished the claims and stated that she is one of the most decent women around

According to Moyo, she is not a saint neither is she isn’t married so she is at liberty to do whatever she wants

Popular Nigerian movie star, Moyo Lawal, had been trailed by talks of her sleeping with men for their money and she has now addressed it.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress posted series of videos where she tried to give a clear picture of the kind of woman she is.

According to Moyo, she has said no to a lot of offers from men in her life when it comes to sexual matters for her to let the allegations continue.

Actress Moyo Lawal claims she is one of the decent ladies around after talks of her sleeping with men for money. Photos: @moyolawal

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Moyo noted that when it comes to being decent inside, she can beat her chest anywhere and claim to be on top 10.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The actress added that regardless of things she has done in this life, she hasn’t been as bad as a regular girl or even some married women.

She stated:

“See when it comes to being decent inside, I’m on top 10. Whatever it is that I have done in this life, I have not been as bad as a regular girl that is not even hot like that and even some married women sef."

Moyo, however, added that she is not a saint and she isn’t married so she is at liberty to do whatever she wants but people should refrain from lying about her.

In her words:

“I’m not a saint, neither am I married so I have the liberty to do anything that I want to do, but thou shall not lie. So if you want to write stuff or say stuff please stick to the truth.”

See her video below:

Social media users react

Moyo’s disclaimer and interesting claims soon went viral online and internet users had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Domingo_loso:

"That's very good, it's not easy being top 10."

Kelvin_umeh:

"Leave Moyo alone she troubles no one."

1darlz_:

"The main issue is that everyone should mind your their business, most of y’all here do worse and still come here to judge another person. E NO CONCERN ANYONE WHO YOU CLIMB OR WHO CLIMB YOU once it’s not an under age.."

Stayc33_:

"Whatever it is that I have done in this life I am not as bad as your regular girl … decode that."

Glamprince:

"Your kpekus your own,do it anyhow you like it,it’s yours boo….. Next plssss."

President_girlfriend:

"You don’t need to explain to anyone, you need to social media validation."

Vickyvia:

"Someone said you knack abi you nor Knack Aunty."

Classic_lilyy:

"You know yourself and God knows it too , you don’t need to explain anything to this vanity world."

Interesting.

Sleeping with men for money is also hard work

Popular Nigerian movie star, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, recently shared insight on social media about ladies who sleep with men for money.

In a now-viral video on the internet, the controversial actress was heard speaking on how ladies who earn a living through this method are also hardworking.

Speaking further, the film star asked detractors if it was indeed that easy to open one’s legs for men.

Source: Legit