Woli Agba opened up about gospel singer Toluwanisings, revealing a fear the artist had repeatedly voiced before his death

The comedian was among those who rushed Toluwanisings to the hospital after he collapsed on a staircase

Nigerians online reacted with grief and anger, pointing to the state of the country's healthcare system

Woli Agba has broken his silence on the passing of gospel singer Toluwanisings, sharing a heartbreaking detail about a worry the artist had expressed many times while he was still alive.

The comedian, who was among the people who rushed Toluwanisings to the hospital after he was found collapsed on a staircase, took to Instagram on Thursday, 15 October 2026, to mourn the singer and reflect on conversations they had shared.

Woli Agba, heartbroken over the demise of his friend, Toluwanisings, shares post. Photo credit@woliagba/@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

According to Woli Agba, Toluwanisings had spoken repeatedly about Nigeria's unreliable healthcare system, even hinting that it was a reason he had considered relocating abroad. The fact that the singer's health crisis ultimately unfolded in that same system he had feared struck Woli Agba as deeply painful.

"What he feared most and talked about repeatedly was what eventually affected him. He said many times, if not for anything, he'll consider going abroad just because of Nigeria's unreliable healthcare system," Woli Agba wrote, adding six broken heart emojis to the post.

Toluwanisings' friend continued mourning his passing after he slumped on ther stairs. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings' death sparks outrage over health system

The post quickly drew a wave of emotion from followers, many of whom connected the singer's fate to the broader experience of living and falling ill in Nigeria.

@tomisinesther_ wrote:

"The saddest part is that Nigerians are not just afraid of being sick; we are afraid of what being sick in Nigeria could cost us."

@starlightworld_beauty commented:

"Stages of grief...may God grant you the strength to bear this great loss."

@ayanfe_oluwa200 said:

"My faith is shaken."

@nadraabby wrote:

"And unfortunately more people will die this way. God forbid won't save anyone, making the right political decisions and holding the government accountable will."

@thedamilolababs_ reacted:

"This is not spiritual, Nigerian healthcare system failed him and that makes it very painful because Toluwanisings could have still been here. This is painful."

VDM blames government for Toluwanisings' death

Legit.ng reported that social media activist Verydarkman reacted to the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, who reportedly visited seven hospitals during a medical emergency before his eventual passing.

Reacting to the heartbreaking development, the activist alleged that several hospitals turned the singer away amid a doctors’ strike, raising concerns about the challenges patients face when seeking urgent medical attention in Nigeria.

Verydarkman criticised the Nigerian government over what he described as the failure to provide functional public healthcare facilities capable of responding to emergencies. He argued that the state of the country’s healthcare system contributed to the tragic outcome, sparking renewed conversations about access to emergency medical care, doctors’ strikes, and the government’s responsibility to protect citizens’ lives.

Source: Legit.ng