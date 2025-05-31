Afrobeats pioneers Twin-X mark 24 years of their iconic hit Mother Mi with the launch of their official website

The newly launched site features rare archives, exclusive stories, and behind-the-scenes insight into their journey and hiatus

Twin-X also hint at a possible music comeback while expanding their legacy into media, tech and academia

In a move to get music fans in Nigeria and beyond buzzing with nostalgia, Afrobeats legends Twin-X have officially launched a brand-new website.

The identical twin brothers Taiwo and Keni Akintoye, who captivated a generation with their timeless 2001 hit “Mother Mi”, are stepping into the digital spotlight for the first time in over a decade.

Twin X celebrate the 24th year anniversary of their hit song, Mother Mi.

Source: Original

Their iconic ballad, known for its soul-stirring hook “Olu Orun ma pa mother mi lekun”, dominated radio stations, crossed cultural boundaries, and became an anthem across Nigerian campuses in the early 2000s.

Twin X celebrate 24 years of Mother Mi

The launch of Twin-X’s official website marks a significant milestone, which is the 24th year anniversary of the release of Mother Mi. Published on May 27, 2001, the duo reminisces on the song’s legacy through a moving statement published on the site:

“That song changed everything. The response was unreal. The video became an instant classic, packed with legends like Uche Jombo, Steph Nora Okere, Jennifer Eliogu, Kenny Ogungbe, ID Ogungbe, Kwame, and Tony Tetuila — all coming together to celebrate motherhood. It wasn’t just a song; it was a tribute.”

New digital hub for Afrobeats fans, historians

The newly launched website, twin-x.org, serves as a central hub for authentic information, rare archives, and untold stories from the Twin-X journey. It includes never-before-seen photos and content, truthful accounts of their musical journey, clarifications on past rumours and misrepresented facts, and behind-the-scenes insights into their hiatus.

This move comes just months after the March 2025 release of their complete discography on all major digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more.

Fans can now stream hit songs like Mother Mi, Plenty Money, Miliki, Oya, and others, many of which contributed significantly to the early Afrobeats movement.

Beyond Music: Legacy, entrepreneurship, cultural impact

In a joint statement, the brothers shared the broader vision behind their return:

“Our decision to step out now is about more than just music. It’s about everything we’ve represented over the years — including our growth as professionals and entrepreneurs in media, tech, and academia. This website bridges our musical legacy with our real-world accomplishments across different sectors in Nigeria and internationally.”

They also hinted at the possibility of new music, signalling that while their priorities may have evolved, their passion for sound remains very much alive.

“We hope that we can balance things this time around. Perhaps, there might still be some music to look out for.”

Twin X's decision to digitally preserve their legacy would honour their contribution to Afrobeats culture and introduce their impactful story to a new generation of music lovers.

Twin X make a return to the Nigerian music scene after dominating in the 2000s with an array of songs that included Mother Mi.

Source: Original

The popular duo also promised the launch of a new YouTube channel and more interesting updates on their social media pages.

Styl-Plus sparks comeback rumours as studio video trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerians on social media were left buzzing after a trending video captured the legendary group Styl-Plus recording in a studio.

The iconic band, made up of Shifi Emoefe, Zeal Onyecheme, and Tunde Akinsanmi, was seen in a now-viral video singing their timeless hit Olufunmi.

The clip, which was shared by rapper Ladipoe, showed the group vibing with joy and chemistry, with Poe later jumping on the track with a smooth rap verse.

