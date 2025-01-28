Nigerian singer Davido has marked another milestone as he continues to grow in the area of business

A prominent African company Spiro which deals with electric vehicles signed a partnership with the singer recently

Davido optimistic about the opportunity took to Elon Musk X to hint at how he has made life easy for his family

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke aka Davido is set to expand his business as he works on owning a line of electric bikes.

Spiro, a prominent African electric vehicle company announced the strategic partnership with Afrobeats sensation Davido on January 27.

Davido sets to launch his electric bikes. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

This thoughtful collaboration looks towards providing Africans with sustainable transportation using one of the continent's most influential cultural icons.

Kaushik Burman, CEO of Spiro, in a brief media chat, mentioned that: "Davido represents the best of African excellence – he's bold, innovative, and beloved across the world. He's the perfect ambassador for Spiro as we deliver on our mission of sustainable transportation for all."

Celebrating on the news online, the Awuke hitmaker bragged that he was creating generational wealth.

Davido is known for his multiple collaborations, with top leading brands in the country and at large. Legit.ng earlier reported that the twin dad has proven his worth to business entities over the years by building a solid and active fanbase and attracting mouthwatering endorsement deals.

From global brands to local powerhouses, his endorsement portfolio keeps growing as he doesn't fail to deliver. in 2024, Davido got a lucrative collaboration agreement with GAC Motors Nigeria, cementing his position as one of the brand's ambassadors.

The agreement, which marks a partnership between the musician and the vehicle company, was signed on Monday, July 22, at GAC Motors' headquarters in Lagos.

This collaboration came after Davido and his wife were gifted a GAC M8 2024 Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) by CIG, a GAC Motors representative in Nigeria, in June 2024. With this agreement, Davido collaborates with GAC Motors to promote its brand and products.

See his post below:

See Spiro’s announcement below:

Netizens jubilate over Davido’s deal with Spiro

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

myowerriblog wrote:

"Yes his dad is rich but this man is not even lazy! ❤️ 001 for a reason! Our Inlaw."

openheery wrote:

"This guy being around business Mhen is really widening his horizon."

oberagu wrote:

"Investment is very important!!! Congratulations O.B.O."

diejiroad said:

"Make Government ban all Davido haters."

themetroran wrote:

"If Spyro doesn’t ride one, I’ll be upset."

danzel6 said:

"I don’t Stan nonsense 👏👏👏👏. Queen Chioma carry grace😍😍😍😍😍😍😍. Since queen Chioma stepped in, from one good achievements to the next."

smabest fashionsta wrote:

"This what we need, not buying of cars and be competing with one another, let them build company in Nigeria if they really want to compete with each other."

bishan reacted:

"Business moves only! Others Dey busy dey hate on person wey pass them by.'

mr.calton said:

"Very smart young man. Always on the business side of life . Congratulations Sir."

