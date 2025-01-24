Fuji musician Saheed Osupa warmed hearts as he paid condolence to his formerly perceived rival Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, who just lost his mother

In a video that circulated on social media, Osupa was seen arriving at K1's home to offer his support at this difficult time

K1's reactions on seeing his colleague in his compound got many thinking as they appreciated the two together

Fuji musician Saheed Osupa has shown his support for famous singer Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate, following his mother's death.

Osupa was seen on a condolence visit to K1 at his home in a video that rapidly went viral on social media.

K1 was visibly moved upon seeing his colleague and thanked him for his thoughtfulness during a difficult moment.

The video showed the grieving artist hailing Osupa for his visit. Osupa expressed his profound sympathies during the emotional meeting, and the two musicians exchanged warm pleasantries.

in his post on Instagram, he wrote in part:

"On behalf of myself, my family, and Olufimo fans worldwide, I extend my sincerest condolences. May Allah be with you and your family during this challenging time. May her gentle soul rest in peace."

Fans, followers, and other members of the music industry have expressed their condolences following K1's mother's death.

Many people have also taken to social media to show their support and prayers for the Fuji star, urging him to be strong in this trying moment.

Recall that the two singers have been at war before their reconciliation a few months back.

In a previous report the Fuji Maestros came back to being friends after years of rivalry and fighting that resulted in fan wars.

Osupa took to his Instagram page and announced that he recently visited Pasuma in his Omole home in Lagos and shared a video of their reunion.

The singers hugged out their differences as they smiled with their boys celebrating behind them. Osupa also used the opportunity to extend his condolences to Pasuma.

In another clip, after Pasuma welcomed Osupa into his living room and they sat side by side, they addressed their boys in the room, who captured the moment on their phones.

The singer noted that they were done fighting because they had realized they were now old with grown-up children in universities doing well abroad. Pasuma also told fans to anticipate a duet from him and Osupa.

Osupa and K1's video trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

irewunmiade said:

"He knows when to come and knows when to leave 👌 na why we dey call am King."

smallzchunk_ wrote:

"Life isn’t hard. I am glad this happened . Na obesere I dey wait to see ….. but I am happy osupa came around."

abimbolaahmed_rubbie:

"I could also sight madam Ayo Balogun, she no small for inside life too and Baba Dele Abiodun . One love."

sotundemathew1759:

"If u like,Dey fight on behalf of people that don't know u 😂😂😂😂,mr wasiu Dey laugh."

iamadenikeabeni:

"Super Dele👏👏👏👏 Pa Dele Abiodun is ageless."

Pasuma and Osupa join KWAM1 on stage

It appeared the supposed rivalry between Fuji stars only existed among their fans and followers, as a video from top Islamic singer Ahmad Alawiye Alalubarika's 50th birthday celebration suggested otherwise.

A clip from the event, which took place in the Ikeja area of Lagos state, showed the duo of Pasuma and Saheed Osupa on stage with King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM 1, during his stage performance.

An excited KWAM 1 was seen bonding with his junior colleagues, who flanked him on the left and right side as he kissed them on the cheek. Source:

