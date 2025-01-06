Tunde Ednut has shown the very first car that Davido used many years ago when he was still an upcoming artist

In the clip, the singer was standing at the back of his car and another person was standing close to the car as if they were going out together

The clip also showed how far Davido has grown and the latest whip he bought a few months ago as he was getting out of the car

Former singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut, has shown the massive growth Nigerian singer David Adeleke experienced in the last few years.

In a post on his social media platform, he showed the very first car that the Awuke crooner bought many years ago.

Tunde Ednut thanked God for growth and revealed that Davido's first car was a Honda Accord. Davido was seen standing at the back of his car. Another person was standing at the other side of the car.

Tunde Ednut shows Davido's new car

Also in the clip, the electric Rolls-Royce which Davido bought last year was shown to fans.

The singer was seen driving the car as a security man was running after him. The singer tried to park it after getting to his destination.

Recall that after the Roll Royce got to Nigeria, the interior of the expensive whip was put on display for fans to see.

See the post here:

What fans said about Davido's new car

Reactions have trailed the first car that Davido used. Here are some of the comments below:

@fave_fave_:

"Davido is the air a lot of so called celebrities breath🗣 Davido is the biggest artist in Africa . Everybody want to trend with his name . 001 a man with so much grace."

@chukwuddubem:

"He was driving a 2011 car in 2011. Davido no small ooo."

@donalddrizy:

"2011 Honda Accord in 2011, omor this one nor be humble start."

@iamkingdinero1:

"Omor Thank God Honda leg no disappointment and kpai our idolo o else how we for take Dey enjoy good music today?"

@chisky4chinese:

"I bought my first car year (2008) in Itay."

@big_sosho1:

"Once Tunde post wizkid you must surely Dey expect davido next oga just love both equally."

@calteck8:

"No let nobody lie give you ooo. Him papa guide asf. Na him just go for that accord as per say he wan show levels too."

@iamcarvi_:

"2011 Honda Accord in 2011 baddest."

@afojuicy

"The oil on David’s head is flowing nonstop."The difference between here and there is just letter t which stands for time."

@_michgreat:

"This Honda no be small car for 2011 ohh, don't play."

Wizkid reacts to Davido's song at club

Legit.ng had reported that a clip of Wizkid's reaction after a DJ started playing Davido's Awuke at a club surfaced online.

In the clip, the singer was surrounded by club goers as he tried to smoke while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of the club.

Fans shared their thoughts about the unending feud between the Morayo crooner and Davido.

