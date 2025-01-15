Davido's aide, Isreal DWM, has shared the moment he left Muritala Muhammed Airport in Lagos for the United States

Isreal DM, who hinted at the amount he splashed for his seat on the plane to the US, also shared the purpose of his trip

Following Isreal DMW's announcement, many of his fans and followers, including celebrities, took to the comment section to tease him

Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW or Juju, music star Davido's personal aide and logistic manager, has left Nigeria for the United States to support popular blogger Tunde Ednut, who is set to celebrate his birthday.

On Wednesday, January 15, he shared pictures of himself on board a plane, with the location showing Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Davido's aide revealed he was travelling to Atlanta, in the US, for Tunde Ednut's birthday party as he hinted at splashing N7m for his seat on board the plane.

Sharing pictures of him on the plane, Isreal DWM wrote in his caption,

"Atlanta, America 🇺🇸 in a biit. Tunde Ednut's birthday party 7m seat. Get good abeg. E get why. deltaairways."

Tunde Ednut is one of the popular allies of DMW label boss Davido and is known for supporting the singer over his rivals Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Slide the post below to see pictures of Isreal DMW on board a plane on his way to the United States:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian footballers Victor Boniface and Victor Osimhen made headlines after they gifted Tunde Ednut five big cows each to celebrate his birthday in Abuja and Lagos.

Tunde Ednut is known for making headlines with the ways his fans and supporters throw parties to celebrate him on his birthday in and outside Nigeria.

Reactions as Isreal DWM flies to Atlanta

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from celebrities and fans, with many teasing Davido's aide, especially over his looks on board the plane. Read the reactions below:

poco_lee:

"Even for the seat the 7m wey you pay still dey pain you."

nkechiblessingsunday:

"You Dey vex for the sea Smile now."

yemmyomish:

"This is an indication that Davido is really a good and kind person ❤️. Boss like this are rare."

explore_paintings_interiors:

"Juju just dey enjoy him life walahi... Logistics manager wey jaiye."

fearnotbroka:

"Chai that seat na my dream car money for now o make I take they go hustle he suppose pain juju na @poco_lee."

fine_boy_wizzy:

"Juju na your shawty sit down near you so for last slide?"

heisarlen:

"If I pay 7m seat for the plan I no go like make a person sit close to me oo. I go like get my own room for that

meplusallyourreason:

"Even davido wey be puma ambassador no wear puma reach juju."

How Tunde Ednut marked birthday in 2024

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2024, Tunde Ednut flooded his IG with pictures to mark his birthday.

The Instagram blogger made headlines after he gave a car worth N6.5m to a lucky winner as a birthday gift.

Tunde Ednut, who is based in Atlanta, also bragged about Nigerian Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage partying with him at his residence.

