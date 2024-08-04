Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh’s recent fight with a car dealer has drawn comment from politician and Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boo, Opeyemi Falegan

On his Instagram page, Falegan fired shots at the actress as he taunted her over the video that went viral

Falegan’s reaction to Tonto’s drama drew a series of mixed reactions from social media users

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s name is still making headlines, and it recently drew a comment from politician and socialite Opeyemi Falegan.

Falegan, who happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, took to his Instagram page to react to the messy fight the actress had with a car dealer.

Recall that controversial online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan had shared a video showing the moment Tonto physically assaulted the businessman in Abuja amid claims that she owed him N2 million balance for a vehicle.

Shortly after the fight video went viral online, Opeyemi Falegan took to his Instagram page to fire shots at Tonto Dikeh. The politician laughed at the actress for buying a car on hire purchase and still fighting her helper.

He also took to the caption to address Tonto’s claim about her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill. Falegan wrote:

“Na u go spoil man name, lol. Na u go know man wey bi 2 minutes, very rubbish person. Amugbo lol”.

See a screenshot of Falegan’s now-deleted post below:

Netizens react as Falegan shades Tonto

Opeyemi Falegan’s sub at Tonto Dikeh after her messy fight with a car dealer went viral and drew mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Tonto Dikeh brags after fighting car dealer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many hours after the video of Tonto Dikeh fighting a car dealer gained momentum online and drawn heated reactions from Nigerians, the actress took to her Instagram page to brag about her actions.

In the post, the movie star shared a lovely photo of her face and accompanied it with a caption explaining that she is a woman who doesn’t take nonsense and also doesn’t care about people’s opinions.

In a subsequent post, Tonto Dikeh continued to brag. According to her, she is fearless and doesn't talk too much.

