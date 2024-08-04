Nkechi Blessing’s Ex-boo Falegan Taunts Tonto After Fight With Car Dealer: “You Dey Fight Ur Helper”
- Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh’s recent fight with a car dealer has drawn comment from politician and Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boo, Opeyemi Falegan
- On his Instagram page, Falegan fired shots at the actress as he taunted her over the video that went viral
- Falegan’s reaction to Tonto’s drama drew a series of mixed reactions from social media users
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s name is still making headlines, and it recently drew a comment from politician and socialite Opeyemi Falegan.
Falegan, who happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, took to his Instagram page to react to the messy fight the actress had with a car dealer.
Recall that controversial online critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan had shared a video showing the moment Tonto physically assaulted the businessman in Abuja amid claims that she owed him N2 million balance for a vehicle.
Shortly after the fight video went viral online, Opeyemi Falegan took to his Instagram page to fire shots at Tonto Dikeh. The politician laughed at the actress for buying a car on hire purchase and still fighting her helper.
He also took to the caption to address Tonto’s claim about her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill. Falegan wrote:
“Na u go spoil man name, lol. Na u go know man wey bi 2 minutes, very rubbish person. Amugbo lol”.
See a screenshot of Falegan’s now-deleted post below:
Netizens react as Falegan shades Tonto
Opeyemi Falegan’s sub at Tonto Dikeh after her messy fight with a car dealer went viral and drew mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:
chef_ivyjones1:
“Can you finish what you just started? I know Y am asking….😂😂😂.”
bilamin11:
“Blessing are you there???? 😂”
man_like_hizy:
“Very yeye lady.”
joshua_obas_:
“That girl nah werey sorry that lady nah werey 😂.”
Zsavier_optimum_hair:
“Always weighing into women affairs to feel relevant. Smh.”
I_jay_breezie:
“She be portable 😂.”
Whumie_thriftstore33:
“I hope u are ready when she returns same energy! Na u start am o.”
Abie___yuwa:
“You wetin u take dey buy car for UK? There is nothing wrong with buying anything on HP.”
sabiigirlfashion:
“Instalment payments aren't a big deal. We all do it. It's defaulting that's the issue. Hon should warm eba mbok..”
Boxesnparcels:
“Abeg no this toyboy blessing drop that year?”
its_modiva:
“Wetin concern dis one concern woman talk? We are talking abt the situation of the county at d moment.”
younas_place:
“This man no get self discipline at all 😂 No wonder Nkechi left the fooo 😂.”
pink.lips.balm:
“If dem drag an now e go dey cry.”
Adebola29:
“Nkechi get luck say she dump this guy 😂.”
Tonto Dikeh brags after fighting car dealer
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many hours after the video of Tonto Dikeh fighting a car dealer gained momentum online and drawn heated reactions from Nigerians, the actress took to her Instagram page to brag about her actions.
In the post, the movie star shared a lovely photo of her face and accompanied it with a caption explaining that she is a woman who doesn’t take nonsense and also doesn’t care about people’s opinions.
In a subsequent post, Tonto Dikeh continued to brag. According to her, she is fearless and doesn't talk too much.
