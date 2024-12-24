Wizkid's latest album, Morayo, has garnered over 308 million streams across four music streaming platforms in its first month of release

The singer named the album after her late mother as an indication to show the love they both shared

Social media users have taken to various platforms to react to Wizkid's new streaming record, with many congratulating the singer on his achievement and praising the album's emotional and musical depth

Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun latest album titled Morayo has continued to attract more listening across music platforms.

In the latest number of streams, the album has garnered over 308 million streams across four streaming platforms in its first month of release.

Wizkid sixth album reaches 308m streams. Photo credit: @Wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Morayo, a Yoruba name, meaning “I see joy” was the name of his late mom, Jane Morayo Balogun, who died in London, on August 22 2023.

The "Kese (Dance)" crooner described Morayo, his sixth album, as he ever made as a dedication to his late mom.

The music sensation has since her mother's demise expressed feelings over the vacuum left behind by her in the 16 track album comprising Afrobeat, R&B, with related musical sounds.

To further extend the tribute, the album’s cover art had an image of Wizkid’s mother, indicating how much love was shared between the duo.

See the post below:

Fans react to Wizkid's streaming record

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users

@Itz_morell5

Without some streaming app, my baby is doing wonders

@joshkinng

Audio Mack nor dey o. Eiiii GOD

@GEEZYMILL

Davido go be like ah ah, no be d same GOD me and wizzy dey serve again??

@pablo_vena

Tour never start ooo. Video never drop. Promotion never start oo. Big 2025 big wiz

@OladosuJr

So people stream wizkid more on spotify than apple Music.. Big shoutout to spotify users

Wizkid defeats Davido, others in Global Digital Artist Ranking

Legit.ng reported earlier that the 'Ojuelegba' singer was ranked the top performing Afrobeats singer on the Global Digital Artist Ranking in Nigeria

The ranking platform gathers and analyzes music data from around the globe. The charts, purchase, and streams are frequently updated.

Wizkid polled 569 points, his closest colleague, Burna Boy, had 390. Asake and Davido had 339 and 305 points, respectively, while Ayra Starr and Rema polled 217 and 209 points.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng