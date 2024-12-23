Fast-rising Nigerian singer Ayra Starr's mum trended online as she sent a message to her crush via social media

The young woman revealed that her crush calls her "mummy" as she planned to set him up at her daughter's upcoming concert

The Sabi Girl's mother was seen dancing to Duncan Mightly's Port Harcourt First Son while passing her message

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr's mum, has publicly sent a public message to her crush.

The young mother revealed that her crush calls her "mummy" as she mapped out a plan for him.

According to the musician's mum she would meet him at his daughter's upcoming concert set to take on December 25th.

The doting woman shared a video of herself dancing to Duncan Mighty's Port Harcourt First Son as she conveyed her message.

She captioned the clip:

"Wahala, my crush is calling me mummy. Anyways we will meet at Ayra's show on 25th."

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian singer's exchange with a male fan on social media got netizens talking.

The music star posted a series of lovely photos on her X page, and the fan expressed interest in becoming her pet.

Ayra Starr’s reply caused a huge buzz online and spread online, with Nigerians dropping hot takes.

Ayra Starr's mum spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

teslalyon:

"You sure say no be Don Jazzy??"

laviv_designs:

"Softest mum😍😍enjoying the fruit of your labor."

legendary_e.e:

"Truly na you born her. I don finally confirm. 👁"

everywomansecret:

"That your crush nor get sense, mummy la hot, la fit, la sexxy."

thesandypreneur:

"A very fresh mummy."

eyojulia:

Beautiful mummy ❤️

