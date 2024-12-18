For a while now, there have been speculations about the amount charged by Nigerian Afrobeats artists per show

Burna Boy's official rates for each show, as well as other conditions to be met, have surfaced on an X page

Many of his fans and non-fans have reacted to his expensive charges, which have ignited online controversy

Most Nigerians were shocked to learn how much Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, reportedly charges per show.

Odogwu, as he is fondly called, has been in the music industry for over 10 years. He has headlined prestigious shows and broken records, cementing his spot as a top contender.

As seen on a Twitter page identified as Africa Facts Zone, the Last Last crooner reportedly charges a whopping $1 million per show.

The update about the amount Burna Boy charges per show has created an online frenzy.

The report reads:

"Burna Boy charges over $1 million per show with the provision of a private jet, 8 cars, a Sprinter bus and van to pick his crew up, 10 high-quality hotel rooms and a smoking executive suite. His room must have Hennessy, Jack Daniels and Champagne. He generated $15.5 million from 15 shows during his tour."

Burna Boy's charge spurs reactions online

Netizens had different things to say about the singer's charges. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@__T_touch:

"Paying a mid artist this much is criminal."

@MikaelCBernard:

"He also uses the police to arrest and hold artists who drop diss tracks against him. And has been accused of shooting up a club."

@Sicelo_702black:

"Don't forget to tell us about SA winning both male and female Africa netball cup."

@RealOlaudah:

"I hope he knows that he has had his own heaven here on earth."

@brainzblitz:

"Burna Boy's lavish demands reflect his global status and success, but they also highlight the high costs of top-tier entertainment."

@_Mygodfather:

"He is the highest paid and richest African Artist! South Africa and Ghana can’t relate."

@Nate_Verse:

"15 shows and that kind of payday? burna knows how to make it work for him"

@IamEriOluwa:

"His gianthood isn't just another empty boast. Dude earned his bragging right."

