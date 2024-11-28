Nigerian lawyer and entertainment consultant Ayo Shonaiya has argued that Verydarkman’s counsel Deji Adeyanju is confusing being a lawyer with being an activist

He made this statement in response to Adeyanju's assertion that Burna Boy re-arrested his client, Speed Darlington, and is using the police to harass him

Shonaiya in a recent public statement advised VDM’s lawyer on how to go about the issue between the two singers

Renowned Nigerian lawyer and filmmaker Ayo Shonaiya has addressed Barrister Deji Adeyanju on the importance of limiting his client Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi’s internet excesses over Burna Boy.

Ayo Shonaiya’s remarks came after Adeyanju accused Afrobeat star Burnaboy of allegedly re-arresting Akpi for defamation.

Ayo Shonaiya weighed in on Speed Darlington and Burna Boy's case. Credit: @Adeyanjudeji, @ayoshonaiya

Source: Instagram

Akpi had mocked Burnaboy for his friendship with American rap mogul Diddy, who was exposed for his murky affairs.

This prompted the singer to arrest him, but he was eventually released after Akpi's mother pleaded online for her son's forgiveness.

Rather than stop, Akpi went out and continued his defamation against Burna, who rearrested as soon as he stepped into the country a few days ago.

According to Shonaiya, Burna Boy's legal lawsuit against Speed Darlington for slander is not oppressive or harassing.

He warned that if Speed Darlington continues to abuse Burna Boy on social media, especially while out on bail, he would be arrested again.

Reacting to Deji's statement, Shonaiya wrote;

‘’I believe Deji Adeyanju is confusing being a Lawyer with being an Activist. A Plaintiff taking legal action against someone who’s defaming him is NOT oppression or harassment.

"If your Client keeps doing the same thing he was arrested for in the first place, especially while out on Bail, he will get rearrested. Simple. His Clients don’t know the difference between defamatory statements and freedom of speech, and it’s looking like he also doesn’t''

See his tweet below:

See what netizens are saying

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@KoolTian:

"Speed should fire him already for not educating him on the difference between defamation and freedom of speech else it’s him (Speed) that will pay the price."

@ihe69:

"Every criminal today in Nigeria is an activist and a freedom fighter. Simon Ekpa is a freedom. The only Terrorist we have in Nigeria are from the North."

@KingArthurOG

"Deji has stated publicly that Defamation is not a crime.... wild that anyone would retain him for a defamation case but here we are..... might probably offers bono services for the PR."

@kehindekolawole:

"Deji needs to find a reputable law firm to learn lawyering . Jail await you if you entrust your life in Deji’s hands. What unqualified nitwit."

@Chukwunaeme1:

"Defamation is not a criminal offence. Police should have no role. One can sue for defamation, but you can't use police to arrest and detain somebody illegally because you claim you've been defamed. Sue the person. Effect service. If he refuses to answer summons, then enter police."

@KoRoBad:

"You guys are so used to oppression that's why u feel it's ok to be arrested for defamation."

@YakubTijani2:

He needs the celebrities to chase clout. He’s still trying to make a name in the legal profession.

Video of Speed Darlington having fun before rearrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video surfaced online, purportedly showing the moment the controversial singer was arrested.

In the videos making the rounds online, Speedy flaunted his new mustard-coloured hair as he took selfies with his fans.

His recent song, Baby Oil, could be heard playing in the background. The social media post claimed that the re-arrest happened shortly after the jolly moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng