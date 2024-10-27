Global site navigation

Speed Darlington Releases Music Video of Diss Track 'Baby Oil', Many React: "If I go Missing Na You"
Celebrities

Speed Darlington Releases Music Video of Diss Track 'Baby Oil', Many React: "If I go Missing Na You"

by  Eniola Lasaki 2 min read
  • Speed Darlington has released the visuals to his diss track 'Baby Oil" where he threw major shades at Burna Boy
  • Recall that the singer now has a continuing beef with Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy after he attracted him
  • The video has now gone viral, igniting reactions from across social media platforms, as fans share their hot takes

Speed Darlington, a Nigerian rapper and social media commentator, has released the music video of his diss track, "Baby Oil," which he directed at Burna Boy.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported how Speed Darlington was announced missing by one of his friends, citing that they had not heard from him in a matter of days. It was later discovered that Burna Boy had arrested the controversial rapper.

Speed Darlington drops Baby oil video.
Fans react as Speed Darlington releases Baby oil video. Credit: @burnaboy, @speeddarlintv
Source: Instagram

After his release, Akpi released a diss song, "Baby Oil," which is now topping the charts on Spotify. Many have speculated that the song was a shade at Burna Boy.

The track's music video surfaced on social media and has now gained a lot of attention online, as many have been dropping their hot takes.

Watch clip here:

Recall that Burna Boy posted a cryptic message just after Akpi released his diss track.

Netizens react to Speed Darlington's video

Legit.ng compiled some thoughts below:

@rapflow_g:

"If I go missing nah you, if you go missing no be me 😂😂😂."

@bestagada__:

"Una really dey serious for this entertainment industry so?😂."

@official_barbiecue:

"If burna boy carry am again he mama go cry tire 😂😂😂."

@abiliteejay:

"First time in his life shooting a clean video."

@doskeydims:

"Baby oil nah heat banger."

@undisputed_patty:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣this Akpi suppose get him own planet."

@balogunmoore1:

"Them don shoot this video since 1960😂😂😂."

Rudeboy reacts to Speed Darlington's arrest

Meanwhile, a former member of the now-defunct P-square music group weighed into the case between Speed Darlington and Burna Boy.

It is now public knowledge that singer Burna Boy allegedly got Speed Darlington arrested after he made defamatory statements about him.

Rudeboy seemed to support the arrest, and his take on the situation generated a lot of buzz on social media.

Source: Legit.ng

