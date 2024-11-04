Quincy Jones, a legend in the US music industry and known for working with the late Michael Jackson, has passed away at the age of 91

The musician and producer's publicist shared details surrounding the hitmaker, who won 28 Grammy awards, death

Quincy Jones' death has seen many music lovers, including Nigerians, penning tributes to the deceased

The American music industry has been hit with a tragedy. Quincy Jones, a musician and producer famous for working with the late Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and others, has passed away at the age of 91.

The news of Jones’ death was made public by his publicist, Arnold Robinson, who disclosed that the music legend "passed away peacefully" on Sunday, November 3, at his home in Bel Air.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him," Jones family said in a statement.

Jones, whose career spanned over 75 years and earned him 28 Grammy awards, made a name for himself by producing Michael Jackson's Thriller album.

The musician's death comes weeks after Michael Jackson's brother Tito passed away at 70.

Nigerians mourn Quincy Jones

