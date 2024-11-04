Saida Boj has ventured into the music industry, joining the likes of Tiwa Savage, Tems, Ayra Starr, among others

The social media commentator recently shared a video of her vibing to her new debut single dubbed Toxic Lover

Saida Boj's new single has since gained massive reviews as some netizens rated it highly while others couldn't help but taunt her for the audacious move

Outspoken content creator, social commentator, and women's rights activist Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka Saida Boj, is the latest celebrity to venture into the music industry.

Over the weekend, Saida Boj teased her debut single, Toxic Lover, which was officially released on Monday, November 4.

Saida Boj appeared to have taken a cue from Tiwa Savage, sharing a video of herself almost unclad as she grooved to the new song, which looked like a move to promote her debut song.

Watch video as Saida Boj grooves to her new song

Reactions on Saida Boj's new song

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens flooded Saida Boj's comment section to share their opinions about her new song. Read them below:

y___worry:

"Low budget Tiwa savage."

onlyonetobaddy:

"We no go still stream this song seh even though you off pata."

nenesommy:

"I love your energy saida boo you don't care. Keep glowing."

kelvin__ag:

"See the kind yansh wey person wey want 2M for talking stage get."

zhurg_:

"Of course. The one industry where she can fully thrive.As long as she can speak into a mic, she will do well in the music industry here."

olamideoficiall:

"Shey na Afro-Ash@wo we go call this one Abi na still Afrobeat. Make una talk fast."

"MhizYves:

"What is this."

SaidaBoj shares why men should pay

Legit.ng recalls reporting a comment SaidaBoj shared about her beauty and why she feels men need to pay her for looking beautiful.

She explained during her interview with Nedu that she spends a lot on skincare to maintain herself, and anyone who wants to get close should be willing to pay her.

Her comment, however, triggered backlash, especially from male netizens, as they dragged her.

