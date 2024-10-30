Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, made it back to the news as he resumed dragging his colleague Burna Boy

Recall the controversial artist was detained over defamatory remarks he made against Grammy Award winner star

In a recent video garnering attention on TikTok, Akpi, as he is fondly called, made bold declarations towards Burna's beloved mum, Bose Ogulu

Nigerian singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has continued to tackle his colleague Damini Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy.

A few weeks back, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy filed a case against Speed Darlington for alleged cyberstalking.

Speed Darlington called out Burna Boy's mum. Credit: @burnaboythegenre, @2otakeoffs

The rapper was transported to Abuja and detained by the IRT squad. Darlington's mother accused Burna Boy and his team of being responsible for her son's detention and begged the Grammy-winning artist to release him.

After three days in jail, Speed Darlington was freed on bail after meeting the police's terms at the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team's Department in Abuja's Guzape area.

Rather than tone down his crazy, the rapper pledged to deal with Burna on Instagram Live. He added that towards the end of his conversation a time would come when the City Boy's crooner's mother would publicly beg him on Social media.

He said:

"Burna Boy's mother must come out and beg me on social media."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that It does not seem like Speed Darlington will stop throwing shades at Burna Boy, anytime soon.

The duo have been at loggerheads for weeks now. Following Speed Darlington's release from police after Burna Boy arrested him, he had not stopped throwing online punches at Odogwu.

First, he posted about baby oils, then released a song dubbed "Baby Oil" and performed his latest one on stage during a recent event.

Akpi was seen on stage in an undisclosed location performing to the crowd when he stopped to diss Burna Boy again. He noted that someone who compares himself to Fela, the Afrobeat pioneer, decided to call the police on someone.

According to him, Fela called the cops on any of his colleagues during his time. The crowd could be heard roaring in laughter.

Burna Boy reacts with cryptic Post

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy broke his silence after Speed Darlington released his diss track.

Recall that the singer arrested Speed Darlington after he repeatedly shared derogatory posts about him.

The singer's new cryptic post on Instagram had many wondering what or whom he was referring to.

