Nigerian highlife superstar Flavour made it to the news recently after his song "Game Changer" was featured in 50 Cent's TV series Power Book II: Ghost

Videos from the season's recent episode made the rounds online, showing when Flavour's song was used for a Nigerian wedding scene

Following that, reports of the enormous amount the N'abania singer received went viral online, triggering reactions

Nigerian highlife superstar Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, aka Flavour, is currently trending online following reports of his recent feat.

The internet buzzed with news that the musician was paid over a billion naira for his popular song "Game Changer" to be featured in 50 Cent's TV series Power Book II: Ghost.

Flavour trended following his song featured in 50 Cent’s TV Series. Credit: @2niteflavour, @50cent

Source: Instagram

This came after a scene from the popular TV show went viral showing Flavour's ingenious hit used in the background for an Igbo wedding scene.

Flavour's "Game changer "was used in the movie PowerBook Ghost Season 4 Episode 9.

Legit.ng also gathered that Episode 9 of PowerBook Ghost has become the most viewed episode of the show as the US rapper promoted Nigerian culture in it. Alongside Flavour's tune, 50 Cent used Nigerian costumes and pidgin in some scenes.

See the post below:

Flavour spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

empresslovette:

"Anything to get our Nigerian audience😍 😍😍 we are a force!"

emmy_trillions10:

"Mehn I was so shock to hear the music yesterday."

picasso.off:

"Lmaoooo same 50 cents way no Dey like pay."

tickycurve:

"I would have been so jealous if I wasn’t not an Igbo woman. Levels."

legendary_e.e:

"Some of you think that a billion naira is huge when converted in dollars 💵? When less than 600 dollars 💵 give a million naira lol."

bantemulla:

"50 pay Billy ke 😂 be like say una no sabi 50 😂 money dey but baba no dey lavish."

Tiwa Savage speaks of her obsession with Flavour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage made known her crush for her colleague Flavour.

The mother of one confessed her obsession with the highlife singer on her Instagram story channel.

The 43-year-old disclosed her fondness for Flavour's music and style.

