Ayra Starr has reacted to the video of one of her fans singing her love song excitedly at a recent concert

The man was holding a Nigerian flag as he sang the song word for word, smiling at the singer who was on the stage

In the caption of the post, Ayra Starr said maybe she has finally found the love of her life and she gushed over the man

Mavin record signee, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, was blown away with the kind of love she got from a Nigerian fan while at her concert.

In the video shared by the singer on her social media page, a man was all smiles singing her love song word for word. His face lit up as the music act, who loves wearing skimpy dresses, mentioned the word love.

Recall that in recent times, the singer had held her fans spellbound while staging her performances. She was in Brazil in May and fans went gaga at her concert.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video shared by Ayra Starr

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of them below:

@fatinearji:

"Are we interrupting something here or?"

@presh_pr:

"Well, the guy is cute too."

@thisthingcalledfashionn:

"I love a finished man."

@_emmanuelgoodnews:

"He screamed yesss. Finished man."

@bustlineyetunde:

"Love his vibes."

@nikkilaoye:

"E don go. Aww Nothing like the fan that knows your music, enjoys the every second of your performance.. Awesome."

@presh_pr:

"One fan love can melt an artiste heart. Appreciate your listeners more often. Those white guys be like; I'm gonna stream this song!"

@melaninshot:

"Not the rest of the audience being the third wheel. Yall can leave now."

@hovai_ndams:

" Bro is completely finished I love it for him."

Ayra Starr speaks about her relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Mavin label youngster finally spoke about her relationship status in a trending video.

The Bloody Samaritan star admitted to breaking several people's hearts every day, though, not on purpose.

Her comment came ahead of her new album, scheduled to be released in May.

