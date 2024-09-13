A video has shown how Davido played with one of his twins, whom he welcomed a year after losing his son, Ifeanyi

The singer and his wife, Chef Chi, had welcomed a set of twins last year, and they have been keeping the children off social media

In the video, he held the baby boy up in the air as the infant was babbling to him in an adorable way

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has been sighted in a rare video having a good time with one of his twins.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, welcomed a set of twins in 2023 in the US.

Old video of Davido holding his son surfaces online. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the Grammy Award nominee was seen playing with one of the children. He held the boy high up and was kissing his cheeks.

The little boy was babbling while spending time with his father.

Fans were of the opinion that it was an old video because Davido has not shown his twins on social media since his family was blessed with them.

Since he lost his son, Ifeaniyi, whom he had with his wife, Chioma in 2022, the music star has been careful of the personal things he shares with his fans online.

A few fans also insisted that it was a video made when Ifeaniyi was still alive.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to Davido's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido holding his son. Here are some of the comments below:

@sweetlottie:

"This is an old video. And that is Ify."

@ilebayeoficial:

"Stop na, hope this video is old."

@chiyeremakawinifred:

"This is an old video,this is ify nawah for una."

@ogsmart5577:

"Posting old videos mumu.

@ikukunkemakonam:

"Keep these babies off social media you social m-edia f-reak.. This guy no dey hear word."

Chioma rocks pendant Davido made for son

Legit.ng had reported that Chioma Adeleke, aka Chef Chi, had remembered her late son Ifeanyi who died in October 2022 in a tragic accident.

Chioma and Davido were at a restaurant where they were eating out and Chioma was seen wearing the diamond pendant.

She wore a black dress and the pendant was dangling down her neck while she was enjoying the company of Davido and some other guests.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng